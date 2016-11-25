Mobile app pointing Pittsburgh homeless to services may grow

The creators of a mobile app designed to connect the homeless to free medical services, meals and clothing in Pittsburgh are eyeing an expansion to the suburbs.
Service agencies and nonprofit-groups collaborating on the project say spreading word of the Big Burgh app to the suburbs is important because the number of homeless youth there is higher.
Joseph Lagana of the Homeless Children's Education Fund tells WESA-FM (http://bit.ly/2gahIBc) that many don't understand how prevalent cell phone use is among homeless youth.
The app has drawn 11,000 site visits after it was launched in late August. Bob Firth of Informing Design, which created the app, says the app has gotten more site visits than similar apps in heavier populated areas, such as Australia and San Francisco.
