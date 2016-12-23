Go-ahead given for deepening Port Everglades

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners Pause

2:21 File video: Ex-York police officer bond hearing in child abuse case

0:22 Cam Newton, dressed as Santa, plays Cam Says during charity event

2:54 LOVING - official trailer

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:08 York Police Department helps kids, families at Christmas

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

1:06 Father Christmas surprises students from SC School for Deaf and Blind at Lake Wylie