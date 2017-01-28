Tech companies protest Trump immigration order

0:14 Grateful Dead music played at funeral Pause

1:34 Rock Hill parents of murder victim talk about how he tried to save his killer

1:38 File Video: Take a sneak peek at how $10 million is transforming the York County Courthouse

2:01 Confederate Flag will not go back up in York County courtroom

1:58 Girls in York, Chester, Lancaster counties run for their lives

2:01 File video: Confederate flag will not go back up in SC courtroom

1:39 Drug unit gets new 'sniffers' thanks to York Co. business owners

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court