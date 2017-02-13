188,000 under evacuation orders near Northern California dam

1:40 WWII dog tag lost in 1942 returned to Rock Hill family Pause

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:51 Video: Winthrop men's basketball managers do the program's dirty work

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

3:48 Will Muschamp's final thoughts ahead of Birmingham Bowl

2:48 VIDEO: Why South Carolina voted for Donald Trump

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:43 Donald Trump's greatest South Carolina hits in 90 seconds