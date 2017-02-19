SIU-Carbondale narrows chancellor search to 7 semifinalists

Seven semifinalists are in the running to be the next chancellor of Southern Illinois University's Carbondale campus.
SIU System President Randy Dunn told the SIU Board of Trustees at their meeting this past week that a first round of interviews will be conducted via online video for off-campus applicants by the end of the month.
The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports (http://bit.ly/2lW1pLy ) that Dunn told trustees after the online video interviews the search committee will bring their top three picks to campus. The newspaper reports that the school has had ten chancellors, some interim, over the last 20 years. Dunn says stability in the position will help the Carbondale campus.
The new chancellor will replace Paul Sarvela who died in November 2014. An interim chancellor has served since then.
