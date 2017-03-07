Technology

March 7, 2017 12:21 AM

Cuomo: NY to install more electric vehicle charging stations

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York state is embarking on a campaign to install 450 new charging stations for electric vehicles.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the effort on Monday. The new charging stations will be located in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Utica, Albany, the Hudson Valley, Westchester County, New York City and Long Island.

Cars, trucks and other transportation vehicles are the largest contributor to climate change in the state.

The Democratic governor says the addition of new charging stations will encourage the use of electric vehicles and help the state reduce its overall carbon emissions.

The effort also includes public outreach campaigns including public test drives of electric vehicles and incentives for businesses that buy electric vehicles or install charging stations.

Related content

Technology

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Winthrop fans pack the house at Big South final in Rock Hill

View more video

Technology Videos