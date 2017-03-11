Central Idaho students convert truck into electric vehicle

1:31 Former House member Jim Battle explains why Nichols needs flood recovery aid from the state Pause

2:18 Fort Mill High School band prepares for prestigious trip

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

5:19 Chad Holbrook recaps USC's win over Michigan State