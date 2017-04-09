Norway police neutralize explosive device, arrest suspect

1:25 Children with autism 'free to be themselves' at Rock Hill event Pause

1:35 Special Olympians have 'chance to shine' in Rock Hill

1:49 Do you have what it takes to save a man? Or solve the mystery of a conspiracy theorist?

1:37 York County Special Olympics draws hundreds of athletes, volunteers

1:08 BMX fans 'try out' sport at Olympic Day in Rock Hill

2:32 What's next for Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols after 28 years of public service?

1:33 John Gettys says he's running for Rock Hill mayor to improve sports tourism, literacy

0:54 Tires are visible in Sugar Creek in Fort Mill

0:50 Video: Fort Mill duo hope to add to town's NFL ranks