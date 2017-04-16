Technology

April 16, 2017 12:18 PM

Rhode Island Foundation awards $300,000 grants to innovators

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A Rhode Island woman with a plan to engage young minority women in solving issues in their communities has been awarded $300,000 to make it happen.

Ditra (DEE-tra) Edwards, of Providence, plans to use her innovation fellowship to launch "SistaFire RI," a network of women to train other women in effective civic engagement and advocacy.

Edwards is one of two 2017 recipients of a three-year grant awarded by the Rhode Island Foundation.

Donna Childs, of Warwick, was also awarded $300,000 over three years to develop a mobile application and other technology for volunteer service.

Traditionally, the foundation awards innovation fellowships for projects that improve life in Rhode Island.

This year, it focused on improving civic engagement. The grants are funded by philanthropists Letitia and John Carter.

