April 21, 2017 12:38 AM

Match for mutts? New website helps people adopt the best dog

By MARK PRATT Associated Press
BOSTON

There's a new way to find the perfect family dog.

The founders of the website How I Met My Dog say people usually select a pet based on appearance and breed. But that's barking up the wrong tree.

How I Met My Dog matches humans and potential pets based on what really matters — personality, lifestyle and behavior. Some are calling it a canine version of eHarmony or Match for mutts.

People looking for a new dog can fill out a personality profile based on their lifestyle.

The site then matches them with dogs at shelters or that need new homes that would complement that lifestyle.

The service has rolled out in the Boston area, and the founders are hoping to go nationally later this year.

