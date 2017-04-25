Technology

April 25, 2017 8:06 AM

Baker proposal targets revenge porn, teen sexting

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is looking to toughen laws regarding so-called "revenge porn" while offering diversion programs for teens who post explicit pictures or videos online.

The Republican governor plans to file legislation Tuesday to close a loophole under current law by creating harsh penalties for adults who distribute sexually explicit images of former spouses or lovers in order to embarrass — often called revenge porn.

The governor says current law addresses non-consensual recording of an unsuspecting person, but doesn't address the distribution of images without consent even though the original image may have been taken with consent.

The proposal would also send minors who "sext" explicit images to an educational diversion program rather than getting them involved in the juvenile justice system that could land them in state care.

