Technology

May 02, 2017 10:13 AM

Extremist with high-tech cufflinks jailed in Britain

The Associated Press
LONDON

An extremist who concealed information in USB-equipped cufflinks has been jailed for eight years in London.

Samata Ullah was sentenced at the Old Bailey courthouse Tuesday. He had pleaded guilty to five offenses in March and admitted membership in the Islamic State group.

Testimony indicated that he advised other extremists how to manage data without being caught and told them not to put information on computers but to use USB sticks instead.

His cufflinks contained a Linux operating system loaded with extremist data, including a blog.

Metropolitan Police Commander Dean Haydon said Ullah "set up a self-help library for terrorists around the world."

He said Ullah advised extremists on how best to encrypt data.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

SC Strawberry Festival Pageant 2017 held in Fort Mill

SC Strawberry Festival Pageant 2017 held in Fort Mill 1:32

SC Strawberry Festival Pageant 2017 held in Fort Mill
Body of Rock Hill teen found in woods near church, officials say 1:52

Body of Rock Hill teen found in woods near church, officials say
SpaceX successfully launches classified satellite a day after scrubbing mission 1:28

SpaceX successfully launches classified satellite a day after scrubbing mission

View More Video

Technology Videos