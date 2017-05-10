Nationals first baseman to launch driver safety campaign

Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman is taking some time from his resurgent season to talk to teens about the dangers of texting and driving.
Zimmerman will be at McLean High School on Wednesday to launch a campaign called "Phones Down. Home Run." He'll be joined by representatives from Transurban, the operator of the express toll lanes on Interstate 95 and the Capital Beltway in northern Virginia.
The campaign will emphasize to young drivers that if one spends five seconds reading a text at 55 mph, one can travel the length of a major league home run without looking at the road.
Comments