Robots, race cars and weather: Girl Scouts offer new badges

** PLEASE HOLD FOR MOVEMENT ** In this July 21, 2017 photo, Cayla Hicks, age 7, a member of the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland, creates a simple robotic arm out of wooden sticks, fasteners and rope during an activity introducing the world of robotics in Owings Mills, Md. Girl Scouts of all ages can now earn 23 new badges focused on science, technology, engineering and math, the largest addition of new badges in a decade. The effort takes a progressive approach to STEM and also nudges girls to become citizen scientists using the great outdoors as their laboratory. Patrick Semansky AP Photo