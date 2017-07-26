Chief Justice Roberts: Technology poses challenge for court

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, Chief Justice John Roberts speaks at the The John G. Heyburn II Initiative and University of Kentucky College, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. Speaking at an event at the Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand, Roberts said Wednesday he thinks rapidly advancing technology poses one of the biggest challenges for the high court. Timothy D. Easley, File AP Photo