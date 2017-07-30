Japan venture ends rocket launch after communications glitch

Japan's privately developed rocket "Momo" lifts off Sunday afternoon, July 30, 2017, from a launching pad in Taiki, Hokkaido, northern Japan. The rocket launch by a private Japanese venture has been cut short after liftoff due to a communications failure. The rocket’s developers, Interstellar Technologies, said they aborted the launch after about 80 seconds and it landed about 8 kilometers

5 miles) offshore. Entrepreneur and investor Takafumi Horie said he believed data from the test launch would prove useful.