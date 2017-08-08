Funding dries up for Rhode Island electric car incentives

The funding for incentives that helped Rhode Island residents buy electric cars has dried up.
The state Office of Energy Resources says their main source of funding — settlement funds from petroleum violations — is no longer available to use. An agency spokeswoman tells WPRI-TV (http://bit.ly/2vidP1U ) that the office is actively seeking alternative funding. The agency is also asking residents to check with dealerships and manufacturers for incentives.
Rhode Island drivers have received $575,000 in incentives through the program.
The Internal Revenue Service also offers a tax credit to qualified consumers who purchase a new electric vehicle.
