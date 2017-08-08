Technology

Funding dries up for Rhode Island electric car incentives

The Associated Press

agosto 08, 2017 10:58 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

The funding for incentives that helped Rhode Island residents buy electric cars has dried up.

The state Office of Energy Resources says their main source of funding — settlement funds from petroleum violations — is no longer available to use. An agency spokeswoman tells WPRI-TV (http://bit.ly/2vidP1U ) that the office is actively seeking alternative funding. The agency is also asking residents to check with dealerships and manufacturers for incentives.

Rhode Island drivers have received $575,000 in incentives through the program.

The Internal Revenue Service also offers a tax credit to qualified consumers who purchase a new electric vehicle.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

UM tight end Chris Herndon

UM tight end Chris Herndon 2:09

UM tight end Chris Herndon
Tour the new artificial field at War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles 1:06

Tour the new artificial field at War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles
Officers take fire, dive for cover and negotiate with shooter 4:23

Officers take fire, dive for cover and negotiate with shooter

View More Video