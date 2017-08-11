Kenyatta declared winner of disputed Kenya presidential vote

A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga holds a piece of wood on which "No Raila, No Peace" is written, during demonstrations in the Kawangware area of Nairobi, Kenya, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. International observers on Thursday urged Kenyans to be patient as they awaited final election results following opposition allegations of vote-rigging, but clashes between police and protesters again erupted in Nairobi.
A Kenyan woman stands by a closed restaurant, fixing her veil, in Nairobi's Mathare area Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Provisional results from Tuesday's general election showed President Uluru Kenyatta, whose father was Kenya's first president after independence from British colonial rule, holding a strong lead against opposition leader Raila Odinga with votes from 98 percent of polling stations counted.
Riot police fire tear gas advance towards protesters throwing rocks during clashes in the Kawangware slum of Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. International observers on Thursday urged Kenyans to be patient as they awaited final election results following opposition allegations of vote-rigging, but clashes between police and protesters again erupted in Nairobi.
Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader and presidential candidate Raila Odinga demonstrate in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. Friday Aug. 11, 2017. Several days after Kenyans voted in elections, the country on Friday was awaiting an announcement of official results that have become a source of bitter contention following opposition allegations of vote-rigging. While most of the country was calm, hundreds of riot police patrolled Nairobi's central business district and opposition supporters burned tires and blocked roads in several areas.
Kenyans listen to the radio on their phone, waiting for the final results to be announced in a restaurant in Nairobi's Mathare slum Friday , Aug. 11, 2017. Several days after Kenyans voted in elections, the country on Friday was awaiting an announcement of official results that have become a source of bitter contention following opposition allegations of vote-rigging. While most of the country was calm, hundreds of riot police patrolled Nairobi's central business district and opposition supporters burned tires and blocked roads in several areas.
Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader and presidential candidate Raila Odinga holds a machete in the Kibera slum Nairobi, Kenya. Friday Aug. 11, 2017. Several days after Kenyans voted in elections, the country on Friday was awaiting an announcement of official results that have become a source of bitter contention following opposition allegations of vote-rigging. While most of the country was calm, hundreds of riot police patrolled Nairobi's central business district and opposition supporters burned tires and blocked roads in several areas.
Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader and presidential candidate Raila Odinga demonstrate in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. Friday Aug. 11, 2017. Several days after Kenyans voted in elections, the country on Friday was awaiting an announcement of official results that have become a source of bitter contention following opposition allegations of vote-rigging. While most of the country was calm, hundreds of riot police patrolled Nairobi's central business district and opposition supporters burned tires and blocked roads in several areas.
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga holds a metal box on which "No Baba, No Work" is written, referring to Odinga, during demonstrations in the Kawangware slum of Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. International observers on Thursday urged Kenyans to be patient as they awaited final election results following opposition allegations of vote-rigging, but clashes between police and protesters again erupted in Nairobi.
Kenyan opposition leader and presidential candidate Raila Odinga attends but does not address a press conference in Nairobi, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Musalia Mudavadi, a NASA party official, claimed at the conference that Odinga won Tuesday's election and that he should be declared president.
Supporters of President Uluru Kenyatta celebrate in anticipation of the announcement of the presidential election's final results Friday , Aug. 11, 2017. Several days after Kenyans voted in elections, the country on Friday was awaiting an announcement of official results that have become a source of bitter contention following opposition allegations of vote-rigging. While most of the country was calm, hundreds of riot police patrolled Nairobi's central business district and opposition supporters burned tires and blocked roads in several areas.
A supporter of President Uluru Kenyatta holds up a Kenyan flag in Kikuyu town, Kenya, in anticipation of the announcement of the presidential election's final results Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. The election commission urged Kenyans to be patient as they await the official results of Tuesday's disputed election, though the counting process has been repeatedly delayed.
A supporters of President Uluru Kenyatta walks with a Kenyan flag in anticipation of the announcement of the presidential election's final results Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Kikuyu Town, Kenya. The election commission urged Kenyans to be patient as they await the official results of Tuesday's disputed election, though the counting process has been repeatedly delayed.
A supporter of President Uluru Kenyatta hands out posters in Kikuyu town, Kenya, in anticipation of the announcement of the presidential election's final results Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. The election commission urged Kenyans to be patient as they await the official results of Tuesday's disputed election, though the counting process has been repeatedly delayed.
The Chairman of the Independence Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Wafula Chebukati gives a media briefing at the Centre in Bomas, Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, as people wait to hear the announcement of the winner of presidential race between incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta and main opposition leader Raila Odinga. The counting process has been repeatedly delayed, and the election commission urged Kenyans to be patient as they wait for the official results of Tuesday's disputed election.
Independence Electoral and Boundaries Commission staff are busy counting the results at the Centre in Bomas, Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Aug.11, 2017, as people wait to hear the announcement of the winner of presidential race between incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta and main opposition leader Raila Odinga. The counting process has been repeatedly delayed, and the election commission urged Kenyans to be patient as they wait for the official results of Tuesday's disputed election.
Foreign dignitaries wait in the Independence Electoral and Boundaries Commission Centre in Bomas, Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, to hear the announcement of the winner of presidential race between incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta and main opposition leader Raila Odinga. The counting process has been repeatedly delayed, and the election commission urged Kenyans to be patient as they wait for the official results of Tuesday's disputed election.
Independence Electoral and Boundaries Commission staff busy counting the ballots at the Centre in Bomas, Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, as people wait to hear the announcement of the winner of presidential race between incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta and main opposition leader Raila Odinga. The counting process has been repeatedly delayed, and the election commission urged Kenyans to be patient as they wait for the official results of Tuesday's disputed election.
Supporters of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta cheer as they watch the television ahead of an expected announcement of election results, in a small cafe in the pro-Kenyatta stronghold of Dagoretti, on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Kenyans on Friday awaited the official results of Tuesday's disputed election as hundreds of riot police patrolled the capital, while the opposition requested access to the election commission's servers to confirm whether alleged hacking took place.
Two men who shape and sell baseball caps at a street stall joke together as they await an expected announcement of election results, in the pro- President Uhuru Kenyatta stronghold of Dagoretti, on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Kenyans on Friday awaited the official results of Tuesday's disputed election as hundreds of riot police patrolled the capital, while the opposition requested access to the election commission's servers to confirm whether alleged hacking took place.
A supporter of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta wears a mask with his image as he drives his "matatu" public minibus in the pro-Kenyatta stronghold of Dagoretti, on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Kenyans on Friday awaited the official results of Tuesday's disputed election as hundreds of riot police patrolled the capital, while the opposition requested access to the election commission's servers to confirm whether alleged hacking took place.
Patrons in a bar in Kikuyu Town, Kenya, wait for the announcement of the presidential election's final results Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. The election commission urged Kenyans to be patient as they await the official results of Tuesday's disputed election, though the counting process has been repeatedly delayed.
A man carrying masks with the image of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta stands as supporters wait an expected announcement of election results, at the Kenya International Conference Center in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Kenyans on Friday awaited the official results of Tuesday's disputed election as hundreds of riot police patrolled the capital.
Supporters of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta cheer as they await an expected announcement of election results, at the Kenya International Conference Center in downtown Nairobi, Kenya Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Kenyans on Friday awaited the official results of Tuesday's disputed election as hundreds of riot police patrolled the capital.
The Chairman of the Independence Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Wafula Chebukati , left, hands over the certificate to Uhuru Kenyatta, centre right, after announcing him the winner in the presidentail race at the Centre in Bomas, Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Aug.11, 2017. The commission said Kenyatta won Tuesday's election with 54 percent of the vote. It called the vote "credible, fair and peaceful."
Supporters of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta cheer as they hear the election results, at the Kenya International Conference Center in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Kenya's election commission announced Friday that President Uhuru Kenyatta has won a second term as opposition candidate Raila Odinga claimed the vote was rigged.
Supporters of President Uhuru Kenyatta celebrate in Kikuyu Town, Kenya, after he was declared the winner of the presidential election, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Kenya's election commission announced Friday that President Uhuru Kenyatta has won a second term as opposition candidate Raila Odinga claimed the vote was rigged.
Uhuru Kenyatta, centre left, and his deputy William Ruto, centre right, react after the announcement in the presidential race at the Centre in Bomas, Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Aug.11, 2017. Kenya's election commission announced Friday that President Uhuru Kenyatta has won a second term with 54 percent of the vote, and called the vote "credible, fair and peaceful", while opposition candidate Raila Odinga claimed the vote was rigged.
Uhuru Kenyatta, left, and his deputy William Ruto, react after the announcement in the presidential race at the Centre in Bomas, Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Aug.11, 2017. Kenya's election commission announced Friday that President Uhuru Kenyatta has won a second term with 54 percent of the vote, and called the vote "credible, fair and peaceful", while opposition candidate Raila Odinga claimed the vote was rigged.
Uhuru Kenyatta, addresses the crowd after the announcement in the presidential race at the Centre in Bomas, Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Aug.11, 2017. Kenya's election commission announced Friday that President Uhuru Kenyatta has won a second term as opposition candidate Raila Odinga claimed the vote was rigged. The commission said Kenyatta won Tuesday's election with 54 percent of the vote. It called the vote "credible, fair and peaceful."
Uhuru Kenyatta , left, and William Ruto his deputy react, after the announcement in the presidential race at the Centre in Bomas, Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Aug.11, 2017. Kenya's election commission announced Friday that President Uhuru Kenyatta has won a second term as opposition candidate Raila Odinga claimed the vote was rigged. The commission said Kenyatta won Tuesday's election with 54 percent of the vote. It called the vote "credible, fair and peaceful."
