Technology

Study to explore Illinois' energy future

The Associated Press

October 15, 2017 11:43 AM

QUINCY, Ill.

The Illinois Commerce Commission has launched an 18-month study to explore the use of emerging technologies to improve the state's electric grid.

The Herald-Whig reports that the "NextGrid: Illinois' Utility of the Future" study is the collaborative effort of the ICC, Ameren Illinois, ComEd, and the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at the University of Illinois.

ICC Chairman Brien J. Sheahan describes the study as a "consumer-focused collaborative study to transform Illinois' energy landscape and economy." The study was prompted by innovations in technology and energy efficiency, and the push for renewable energy sources such as wind and solar.

The study is founded on a clean-energy push in the state that has included legislation aiming to transform the energy industry.

