Technology

Police officer on the run after breaking ankle monitor

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 7:07 AM

CLEVELAND

A Cleveland police officer facing charges for the alleged physical and sexual assault of his girlfriend is on the run after police say he broke his GPS ankle monitor.

U.S. Marshals have confirmed they are actively seeking Officer Tommie Griffin III.

Griffin was arrested and charged with rape, felonious assault and kidnapping in connection with a domestic violence attack on his 42-year-old girlfriend at their Parma home in January. Police say the man pistol-whipped his girlfriend and fired two shots next to her during the attack.

Griffin, who is in his early 50s, was suspended without pay following his arrest.

Authorities later seized more than 60 guns from his home, including five assault rifles and an Israeli Uzi submachine gun.

An escape warrant has been issued.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Children dressed as pirates, fairies and trolls have fun at Rock Hill museum Sunday

    The Main Street Children's Museum, run by Culture and Heritage Museums, hosted its annual BOO-seum event Sunday. Families were invited to bring their young ghosts, ghouls and superheroes to play, learn and celebrate fall.

Children dressed as pirates, fairies and trolls have fun at Rock Hill museum Sunday

Children dressed as pirates, fairies and trolls have fun at Rock Hill museum Sunday 2:12

Children dressed as pirates, fairies and trolls have fun at Rock Hill museum Sunday
At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire 1:15

At least a dozen Catawba Indian Nation residents displaced after apartment fire
Rock Hill mayoral candidate announces endorsements 1:28

Rock Hill mayoral candidate announces endorsements

View More Video