Oklahoma commission's website partially restored after hack

Crews are working to restore full website access at the Oklahoma Corporation Commission after the agency's networks and computer systems were knocked offline last week by hackers.
The Oklahoman reports that internal website access was restored Tuesday and officials say the commission's external site is expected to be up and running later in the day.
Last week, hackers used malware called "Zero-day," which shut down the commission's computer network, email and website. The commission regulates public utilities, and its website is used by companies throughout the state to file reports including intents to drill and other oil field information.
Officials have said that no sensitive information was compromised in the incident.
