Technology

Vermont commission recommends joining safety broadband plan

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 08:14 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

COLCHESTER, Vt.

A Vermont commission is recommending that the state join a federal contract with AT&T to build a broadband network for use by public safety agencies across the country.

Vermont's Public Safety Broadband Network Commission was asked to determine the state's best option for building a public safety broadband network.

Vermont Public Radio reports that every U.S. state and territory must choose whether to opt in to the FirstNet contract with AT&T or come up with another way to build a first responder network. So far more than 30 states have chosen the FirstNet contract.

Commission Chairman Terry LaValley says the panel evaluated the FirstNet contract and looked at other proposals before recommending that the state join FirstNet.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott must make his decision by Dec. 28.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game

    Derion Kendrick talked after amassing over 400 yards and seven touchdowns to help South Pointe smash Greer and return to a fourth straight state championship game.

Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game

Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game 0:35

Watch: Derion Kendrick reacts to monster effort that sends South Pointe back to state title game
Small Business Saturday is 'sentimental' for York County business 1:40

Small Business Saturday is 'sentimental' for York County business

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff 0:30

Rock Hill man shot by SWAT officers in armed Thanksgiving Day standoff

View More Video