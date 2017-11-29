Technology

Nebraska law enforcement may adopt officer mapping tool

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 01:21 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

LINCOLN, Neb.

More law enforcement leaders in Nebraska are interested in a service provided by the State Patrol that shows real-time, mapped coordinates for officers.

The software can help law enforcement coordinate responses among multiple agencies and more efficiently assign officers, the Lincoln Journal Star reported . The software is called Mobile Architecture for Communication Handling.

The Nebraska State Patrol pays $92,000 annually to license the software. The agency is offering the service to local agencies for $24 per user each year. The service is meant to supplement and not replace the statewide radio system, said State Patrol Capt. Gerry Krolikowski

Thirteen agencies are using the service in Nebraska, according to Krolikowski. The Lincoln Police Department, Lincoln Fire and Rescue, and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office are among the departments using the software.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"We would previously be unaware of the location of (State Patrol) units especially, as we do not share communications like we do with (the sheriff's office)," said Assistant Lincoln Police Chief Brian Jackson.

Three other agencies are testing it and eight are interested, Krolikowski said. It can also be used as a safety measure for officers and provide a physical location for an officer if radio communication is lost, he said.

Saunders County Sherriff Kevin Stukenholtz said he's interested. The service could've been useful during a recent string of bank robberies in the area, he said.

"Knowing where the State Patrol units were at and other agencies responding would have been extremely helpful," Stukenholtz said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense

    Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese will try to conjure up a game plan to stop South Pointe's high-powered offense in Saturday's 4A football state championship game. Monday, he described what the process has been like so far.

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense 0:35

Watch: Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese describes trying to stop South Pointe's offense
No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery 1:52

No bond for fourth man arrested in Rock Hill murder, attempted marijuana robbery
Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch 1:50

Police seize bar contents after $1.8 million killer punch

View More Video