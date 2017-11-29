Nebraska law enforcement may adopt officer mapping tool

More law enforcement leaders in Nebraska are interested in a service provided by the State Patrol that shows real-time, mapped coordinates for officers.
The software can help law enforcement coordinate responses among multiple agencies and more efficiently assign officers, the Lincoln Journal Star reported . The software is called Mobile Architecture for Communication Handling.
The Nebraska State Patrol pays $92,000 annually to license the software. The agency is offering the service to local agencies for $24 per user each year. The service is meant to supplement and not replace the statewide radio system, said State Patrol Capt. Gerry Krolikowski
Thirteen agencies are using the service in Nebraska, according to Krolikowski. The Lincoln Police Department, Lincoln Fire and Rescue, and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office are among the departments using the software.
"We would previously be unaware of the location of (State Patrol) units especially, as we do not share communications like we do with (the sheriff's office)," said Assistant Lincoln Police Chief Brian Jackson.
Three other agencies are testing it and eight are interested, Krolikowski said. It can also be used as a safety measure for officers and provide a physical location for an officer if radio communication is lost, he said.
Saunders County Sherriff Kevin Stukenholtz said he's interested. The service could've been useful during a recent string of bank robberies in the area, he said.
"Knowing where the State Patrol units were at and other agencies responding would have been extremely helpful," Stukenholtz said.
