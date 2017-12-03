Iran gives Muslim scientist prize to Turkish-French, Iranian

Turkish-French Sami Erol Gelenbe, right, and Iranian Mohammad Amin Shokrollahi, two computer science experts, hold their awards during the biennial $500,000 Mustafa Prize ceremony at Vahdat Hall in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. The science and technology award, which is being handed out for the second time this year, is given to Muslim researchers and scientists, regardless of whether they live in Muslim-majority nations or elsewhere, as well as non-Muslim scientists residing in Muslim countries. Vahid Salemi AP Photo