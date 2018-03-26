The Ohtani Dilemma: Can fantasy accommodate a 2-way star?

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani works against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, in Tempe, Ariz. Ohtani had general managers scrambling this winter with his jump to the major leagues. They weren’t alone. For the folks who write the code that tracks stats for fantasy baseball websites, Ohtani’s two-way talents have caused quite a conundrum. Ben Margot, File AP Photo