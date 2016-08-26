North Idaho police use school bus to catch texting drivers

A school bus roaming the streets of Moscow this week has been a cover for police officers looking to catch traffic violations.
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2bLYT4T ) that members of the Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police and Latah County Sheriff's Department rode in the bus that was equipped with a video camera, radio and observation form in order to flag down potential tickets for patrol cars.
When a driver was seen committing a traffic violation such as texting while driving, the bus-riding officers would radio a patrol car in the area and then a traffic stop would be made.
Officials say the bus was used because people didn't expect officers to be inside and because it gave them a higher vantage point to see into cars.
Comments