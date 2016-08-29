Notre Dame receives $5M donation for business in

The University of Notre Dame has received a $5 million donation to build the second phase of a business incubator near campus.
The donation was made by the late Thomas Quinn and his wife, Diane. The money will fund a 40,000-square-foot, three-level facility located on a 12-acre site immediately south of the campus that will expand Innovation Park. Construction is expected to begin in late fall or early winter.
The university said Quinn Hall will provide space for 25 to 30 startup companies, incorporating thematically designed pods for open collaboration between teams and prospective investors from particular commercial technology sectors. The university said Quinn Hall will include dedicated space for the IDEA Center, an initiative designed to bring the best Notre Dame faculty and student ideas and innovations to market.
