New Mexico man in police slamming video files lawsuit

A New Mexico man shown on a YouTube video getting slammed on asphalt by a Clovis officer during a traffic stop has filed a lawsuit.
The Clovis News Journal reports (http://goo.gl/DDz2ly) lawyers for Jorge Corona filed the lawsuit last month in Clovis District Court in connection with the August 2014 traffic stop.
According to the video, Officer Brent Aguilar is seen throwing a handcuffed Corona to the ground after Corona told the officer he didn't even ask for his name.
Prosecutors declined to pursue charges against Aguilar.
Corona is seeking an unspecified amount of damages including medical bills, attorney fees and lost earnings.
Clovis City Manager Larry Fry declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Comments