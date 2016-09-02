Technology

Chinese regulators reviewing Uber-Didi merger

China's Ministry of Commerce says anti-monopoly regulators are reviewing the proposed merger of ride-hailing service Uber Technology Ltd.'s Chinese operations with its biggest local competitor.

A ministry spokesman, Shen Danyang, said Friday investigators will look at whether the proposed tie-up with Didi Chuxing protects "fair competition" and consumer rights.

Uber, headquartered in San Francisco, and Didi announced Aug. 1 they would combine their China operations, ending a bruising battle in which both sides had spent heavily to attract riders.

