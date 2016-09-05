York County says goodbye to summer on the water

On Labor Day, many York County residents took to the water to make the most of the last unofficial weekend of summer each year.
Whether it was Lake Wylie or the Catawba River, on or in the water was the place to be on Monday.
September 5, 2016 11:07 PM
On Labor Day, many York County residents took to the water to make the most of the last unofficial weekend of summer each year.
On Labor Day, many York County residents took to the water to make the most of the last unofficial weekend of summer each year.
Whether it was Lake Wylie or the Catawba River, on or in the water was the place to be on Monday.
Comments