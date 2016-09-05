Local

September 5, 2016 11:07 PM

York County says goodbye to summer on the water

On Labor Day, many York County residents took to the water to make the most of the last unofficial weekend of summer each year.

On Labor Day, many York County residents took to the water to make the most of the last unofficial weekend of summer each year.

Whether it was Lake Wylie or the Catawba River, on or in the water was the place to be on Monday.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Parents of Harlan the Hero say more funding, awareness needed for pediatric cancers

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos