York Co. detective who died after daughter's wedding dance remembered

Tim Buchanan, a York County sheriff's detective who died of a heart attack after dancing with his daughter at her wedding in Costa Rica, is remembered by colleagues.

Crime

York Co. man asks judge for mercy after leaving 4 kids in truck

Jason Ray Grant of York County, who appeared in court on alleged probation violations Friday, told a judge he has never used meth despite his confession that he used meth, cocaine and marijuana. He received probation in June after authorities said he left his four children alone in a truck for four hours with a gun.

Local

Tree down, power line snapped in Rock Hill storm

A large tree came down on top of a car outside of Groucho's Deli Friday morning in Rock Hill. The tree also snapped a power line. The storm is part of the same weather system responsible for Tropical Storm Hermine along the coast. Raw video from the scene.

Local

Fort Mill man receives 45 years for beating, burning death of girlfriend

John Coddington, 23, of Fort Mill was sentenced to 45 years Wednesday after pleading guilty for murdering his girlfriend, Tiffany Williams. Coddington admitted to beating the woman in their shared apartment last December, stuffing her body into a suitcase and burning it in a barrel in Chester County. Family of both Williams and Coddington gave emotional pleas to the judge.

