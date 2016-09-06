York Co. detective who died after daughter's wedding dance remembered

Jason Ray Grant of York County, who appeared in court on alleged probation violations Friday, told a judge he has never used meth despite his confession that he used meth, cocaine and marijuana. He received probation in June after authorities said he left his four children alone in a truck for four hours with a gun.
More than five decades after she began working for Shiland Family Medicine, Joyce McGarity is hanging up her scrubs to spend more time with her family. Her colleagues say she had a constant smile and loved to talk with patients and doctors, strangers and friends alike.
A large tree came down on top of a car outside of Groucho's Deli Friday morning in Rock Hill. The tree also snapped a power line. The storm is part of the same weather system responsible for Tropical Storm Hermine along the coast. Raw video from the scene.
Students at Rock Hill's Ebenezer Avenue Elementary School learned running, jumping, throwing, dodging and other football drills Friday morning during the Carolina Panthers' Play 60 Camp. The camp, staffed by volunteers, simulates an NFL training camp to encourage daily exercise.
Images from a major wreck Thursday afternoon involving a tractor trailer on I-77 in Chester County. Two people were killed. Five medical helicopters were called. Traffic was blocked in both directions.
Old Pointe Elementary in Rock Hill opened the first Ben Carson Reading Room in South Carolina with a $15,000 grant funded by contributions from Domtar. The room, stocked with thousands of books, is a place where children can enjoy reading.
John Coddington, 23, of Fort Mill was sentenced to 45 years Wednesday after pleading guilty for murdering his girlfriend, Tiffany Williams. Coddington admitted to beating the woman in their shared apartment last December, stuffing her body into a suitcase and burning it in a barrel in Chester County. Family of both Williams and Coddington gave emotional pleas to the judge.
Rock Hill mayor Doug Echols and city manager David Vehaun address community policing, need for continued communication to close "information gap" between citizens and officials. Both say the public has ample opportunities to reach out to police for any feedback.
Eric Karene Dixon, 25, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is accused of robbing Arrowpointe Federal Credit Union earlier this month. Here are excerpts from his initial bond hearing.