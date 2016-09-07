Local events set to mark 15th anniversary of 9/11 terrorism attacks

Communities and organizations in York and Chester counties will mark the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania with memorial services, plays, flag waving and music. Events include:
Thursday
▪ 11:55 a.m. – Nation Ford DAR, Nation Ford High School ROTC, Boy Scout Troop 250, American Heritage Girls and the Town of Fort Mill will have a ceremony at at the flag pole at Nation Ford High.
Friday
▪ 9 a.m. – The city of York will host a 9/11 memorial service at at the York Police Department, with a presentation of the colors and Pledge of Allegiance by the York Fire and Police departments color guards. Speakers include Mayor Eddie Lee, the Rev. Matt Burrell and Police Chief Andy Robinson. Light refreshments and tours of the fire and police departments after.
▪ 7:30 p.m. – Rock Hill Community Theatre presents “The Guys,” written by Anne Nelson and directed by Susan L. D. Smith. The Guys is based on a true story about the aftereffects of the collapse of the World Trade Center. The play is set less than two weeks after the events of Sept. 11, 2001. It explores the relationship between a fire captain, who has lost most of his men from the attacks, and a writer who assists him with preparing their eulogies. This show is a benefit for York County firefighters. In addition to Friday’s performance, showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 546 S. Cherry Road, Suite N, Rock Hill (at Apple West Center behind the ROC). Tickets, $12, adults; $10, seniors and students. Passes are not valid. For tickets, go to rockhilltheatre.org or call 803-326-7428.
Sunday
▪ 8-11 a.m. – Rolling Thunder South Carolina Chapter 1 will display flags on bridges over Interstate 77. Open to the public. A limited supply of flags will be provided or you can bring your own flag and pole. Meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Home Depot parking lot at Celanese and Cherry roads in Rock Hill to disperse to various bridges. The primary location is the Sutton Road bridge, known as the “Leonard A. Farrington 9/11 Memorial Bridge.” Farrington flew the flag on the Sutton Road Bridge all day and into the evening the day of the attacks.
▪ 8:30 a.m. – The city of Tega Cay will host a ceremony in the Living Memorial Garden to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 tragedy. Current and retired law enforcement officers and firefighters are invited to participate. Parking available at City Hall and Tega Cay Elementary School.
▪ 3:30 p.m. – Firefighters and other emergency responders in Chester County will commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that killed more than 2,000 Americans with a countywide service at the Richburg Volunteer Fire Department, 225. N. Main St., Richburg. The public is invited to attend. Richard Hulse – a longtime volunteer firefighter originally from New York who installed a 9/11 monument from a piece of the World Trade Center beam at the Fort Lawn Town Hall – organized and will lead the event. Tom O’Neil, a retired FDNY captain who served with many firefighters killed on 9/11, will speak. The ceremony will include singing from church choirs, poetry and representatives from all Chester County departments.
▪ 4 p.m. – Episcopal Church of Our Saviour in downtown Rock Hill will host an interfaith service on the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, featuring “Requiem” by Gabriel Fauré sung by Our Saviour Choir and members of local church choirs. Conducted by Virginia S. Moe and accompanied by Shirley Fishburne. Readers will be Cotton Howell, retired director of York County Emergency Management, and Capt. Chris Summers of the Rock Hill Fire Department. Officiant will be the Rev. Janice Melbourne Chalaron.
