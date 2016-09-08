One person dies after three-car crash in Rock Hill

One person has died after a three-car crash in Rock Hill on Wednesday, the S.C. Highway Patrol said Thursday.
The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday at Heckle Boulevard and Crawford and involved a 2013 Toyota Prius, a 1986 Chevrolet pickup and a 1973 Buick, according to Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the Highway Patrol. The decedent was a passenger in the Prius. Their identity will be released by the York County Coroner’s Office once the family has been notified.
The crash happened when the driver of the Buick, a 23-year-old Rock Hill man, ran a red light and went into the intersection, crashing into the Prius and pushing the Prius into the pickup, Miller said.
The passenger in the Prius who died had to be extricated, Miller said.
Rock Hill Police have said officers tried to make a traffic stop on one of the vehicles involved in the crash and the driver attempted to flee but crashed at the intersection. The driver jumped and ran from the scene, but officers apprehended him after a foot pursuit.
The individual that fled then complained of injuries he sustained in the crash, and was transported by EMS for treatment, police said.
The rush-hour crash shut down the intersection of Heckle Boulevard and Crawford Road for several hours Wednesday afternoon.
