Fort Mill mayor reminds students to 'remember sacrifices made' on Sept. 11

Nation Ford High School JROTC, Fort Mill town leaders, students and civic organizations gathered at the school Thursday for the 15th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Fort Mill Mayor Guynn Savage told the youth "we can choose to be collective in remembrance and in action." Members of the JROTC rang a bell to symbolize key moments of the attacks, which took place before some of the high school students were born, and members of the Daughters of the American Revolution placed a wreath at the school's flag pole.
Tracy Kimball

Local

York Co. deputies line up on road to honor late detective, family

York County Sheriff's Office deputies and colleagues of Tim Buchanan lined up along Pantry Road on Wednesday to honor the detective's family as they arrived home from Costa Rica with his body. Dozens of officers placed their hands over their hearts as they watched the family pass by, escorted by deputies. Buchanan died from an apparent heart attack on Saturday after dancing with his daughter at her wedding.

Local

Clover barbecue festival serves thousands, raises money for charity

Thousands braved the heat at the Clover Community Park Saturday for the fifth annual Butts and Bluegrass Festival, where 14 teams competed for titles such as "Best Boston Butt" and "Anything But Butts." Vendors began cooking pork as early as Friday morning and started serving at 10 a.m. Saturday. For many of the competitors, the barbecue was sold out by noon. Money raised at the event will go to the Clover Area Assistance Center.

Crime

York Co. man asks judge for mercy after leaving 4 kids in truck

Jason Ray Grant of York County, who appeared in court on alleged probation violations Friday, told a judge he has never used meth despite his confession that he used meth, cocaine and marijuana. He received probation in June after authorities said he left his four children alone in a truck for four hours with a gun.

Local

Tree down, power line snapped in Rock Hill storm

A large tree came down on top of a car outside of Groucho's Deli Friday morning in Rock Hill. The tree also snapped a power line. The storm is part of the same weather system responsible for Tropical Storm Hermine along the coast. Raw video from the scene.

Editor's Choice Videos