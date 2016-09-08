PHOTOS: JROTC, Fort Mill leaders gather at Nation Ford High School for ceremony commemorating Sept. 11

Members of the Nation Ford High School Marine Corps JROTC salute Thursday at the 15th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorists attacks.
Members of the Nation Ford High school JROTC pray Friday during the 15th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Nation Ford High School JROTC members participate in the 15th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Nation Ford High School Marine Corps JROTC cadets Connor Meredith, left, and Hunter Reilly participate in the 15th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
Nation Ford JROTC members participate in the 15th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
The Nation Ford High School JROTC participates in the 15th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Members of the Nation Ford JROTC present the colors Thursday at the 15th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
Students in the JROTC program at Nation Ford High School salute Thursday during the 15th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
Members of the Nation Ford High school JROTC salute Friday during the 15th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Cadets Hunter Reilly, left, and Connor Meredith participate in the 15th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Nation Ford High School students participate in the 15th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
A Nation Ford JROTC cadet participates in the 15th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
The 15th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack was held Thursay at Nation Ford High School.
Nation Ford High School Marine Corps JROTC cadets Hunter Reilly, left, and Connor Meredith ring a bell at the school during the 15th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Nation Ford High School JROTC cadet Landon King participates at the 15th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
