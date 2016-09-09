Pedestrian killed after crash in Fort Mill’s Baxter Village

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a pickup in Baxter Village on Friday morning, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Market Street and Sutton Road, according to Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the Highway Patrol. The victim, a pedestrian, was traveling east on Sutton Road when they were struck by a 2015 Ford pickup, the driver of which was trying to turn left from Founders Street onto Sutton Road.
Police said earlier that the pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment. Their identity will be released by the York County Coroner’s Office once the family has been notified.
The driver of the pickup, a 36-year-old Fort Mill man, was not injured, Miller said. No charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation.
The intersection was shut down as troopers investigated, but later reopened.
