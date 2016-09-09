Local
World War II veterans awarded 'beautiful piece of art' in Indian Land
The Quilts of Valor Foundation awarded eight quilts to World War II veterans Wednesday at a ceremony at Sun City Carolina Lakes retirement community in Indian Land. The patriotic quilts were made by the Carolina Lakes Quilters and were given to veterans ranging in ages 89 to 103. Since the foundation began 13 years ago, more than 144,000 quilts have been given to the veterans. Foundation representative Harvey Mayhill called the quilt a "beautiful piece of art."Tracy Kimball