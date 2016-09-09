World War II veterans awarded 'beautiful piece of art' in Indian Land

The Quilts of Valor Foundation awarded eight quilts to World War II veterans Wednesday at a ceremony at Sun City Carolina Lakes retirement community in Indian Land. The patriotic quilts were made by the Carolina Lakes Quilters and were given to veterans ranging in ages 89 to 103. Since the foundation began 13 years ago, more than 144,000 quilts have been given to the veterans. Foundation representative Harvey Mayhill called the quilt a "beautiful piece of art."
Fort Mill mayor reminds students to 'remember sacrifices made' on Sept. 11

Nation Ford High School JROTC, Fort Mill town leaders, students and civic organizations gathered at the school Thursday for the 15th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Fort Mill Mayor Guynn Savage told the youth "we can choose to be collective in remembrance and in action." Members of the JROTC rang a bell to symbolize key moments of the attacks, which took place before some of the high school students were born, and members of the Daughters of the American Revolution placed a wreath at the school's flag pole.

Video: Remembering 9 years of acts at Rock Hill performance center

After nine years of acts, performances and bands, Rock Hill's Community Performance Center near Fountain Park will be shut its doors on Sept. 15 to make way for new development. Debra Heintz, executive director of the Arts Council of York County, reminisces about the past and looks forward to the future of the county's art scene.

Wives of York County, Rock Hill law enforcement to bond over crafts

Close to 20 wives of police officers and law enforcement in York County will meet Friday evening in a free event at Sassy and Chic Boutique on India Hook Rd. to create a police-themed craft. Some say they consider all police wives to be ‘sisters-in-law,’ and believe it’s important to celebrate time together.

Clover barbecue festival serves thousands, raises money for charity

Thousands braved the heat at the Clover Community Park Saturday for the fifth annual Butts and Bluegrass Festival, where 14 teams competed for titles such as "Best Boston Butt" and "Anything But Butts." Vendors began cooking pork as early as Friday morning and started serving at 10 a.m. Saturday. For many of the competitors, the barbecue was sold out by noon. Money raised at the event will go to the Clover Area Assistance Center.

