Shelby police officer shot, in critical condition

A Shelby police officer is in stable but critical condition after he was shot early Saturday.
Officer Tim Brackeen, 38, was shot at about 12:20 a.m. while looking for a person on Park View Street who had outstanding arrest warrants, Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford said.
Shortly after arriving on the scene, officers in the area heard shots fired. When they went to Brackeen’s location, they found he had been injured, Ledford said.
Brackeen was taken to Carolinas HealthCare System Cleveland in Shelby and then to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.
Police obtained warrants charging Irving Lucien Fenner Jr., 23, with attempted murder. His last known address is 2506 Blacksburg Road in Grover, Ledord said.
The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case, Ledford said.
Anyone with information on Fenner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Shelby Police Department at (704) 484-6845 or CrimeStoppers at (704) 481-TIPS (8477).
Brackeen has been with the department since July 2004 and is currently a canine officer, Ledford said. He is married and has a daughter.
“At this time, our department asks for everyone to keep Officer Brackeen, his family and the entire department in their thoughts and prayers,” the chief said.
