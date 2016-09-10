Community news for York, Chester and Lancaster counties, Sept. 8, 2016

▪ York County Crescent Shrine Club will host a Club Car Show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Shrine Club, McConnells Highway, Rock Hill.
Registration at 9 a.m. Cost, $25 per car. The event includes custom car trophies, 50/50 raffles, drawing and giveaways, Shriner’s Sprint Cup Car from Daytona 500 and Monster Energy Truck.
Proceeds go the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.
Special events
▪ Mount Prospect Baptist Church will hold a voter registration drive, 9-11 a.m. Saturday and Sept. 24 at the church, 339 W. Black St., Rock Hill. For information, call Mary Staten at 803-412-4232.
▪ Chester 2016 Health Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, sponsored by Chester Healthcare Foundation and the YMCA, at the Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Drive, Richburg. The event includes health screenings, a blood drive, classic car show, door prizes, food, vendors and 50/50 raffle. Free admission. For information, call Marie Williford at 803-581-2630.
▪ The Rock Hill Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host Youth Initiatives Parent Orientation, 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at Life Development Center 229 Marion St., Rock Hill. The programs are for children in grades K5-12 and feature activities that are educational and fun. For information, contact Melody Jones melodyj23@gmail.com.
▪ Masters’ Car Club will host a ‘Show and Shine’ 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Burns Chevrolet Cadillac, 2515 Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Free registration, door prizes, free hot dogs and drinks. Donation accepted. Awards for Masters’ choice, Burns choice and participants choice.
Fundraisers
▪ The York Cougar Band will host an all-you-can-eat shrimp fry 3-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday at York Middle School. Plates are $10, adults; $5, ages 5-10; and free, age 4 and under. Plates include shrimp, hushpuppies, slaw, and french fries or baked potato. Dine-in or takeout.
Meetings
▪ The York County Library board of trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Lake Wylie public library, 185 Blucher Circle, Lake Wylie. Open to the public. For information, go to www.yclibrary.org or call 803-981-5831.
▪ The Western York County branch of the NAACP general membership meeting will be 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at Wesley United Methodist Church to elect officers and at-large member of the executive committee. For information, contact Wanda Simril at 803-684-6200.
▪ The York County Marine Corp League’s local detachment, The Olde English Leathernecks, will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 732 W. Main St., Rock Hill. The league consists of Marine veterans, retired Marines, and associates. For information, contact Don Hicks at 803-517-7253.
▪ The Relay for Life 2017 Leadership Committee will meet 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Wingate Hotel, Rock Hill. Committee members and those interested in being involved in Relay for Life 2017 are asked to attend.
▪ The York Soil and Water Conservation District commissioners will meet 5 p.m. Sept. 15 at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Highway, York. Open to the public. For information, contact Barbara O’Connell, at 803-684- 3137 ext. 101.
Clubs
▪ The Ballroom Dance Club will meet 7:30-10:20 p.m. Sept. 16 in the Oak Room, Fort Mill Golf Course, 101 Country Club Drive. Guests: $15, couples; $7.50, singles. Dances include swing and shag. No alcohol; light refreshments provided. Dressy casual. All skill levels are welcome. For information, call Bob at 803-389-4679, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Volunteers
▪ The 2016 Volunteer Fair will be 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Heritage Hall at Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Learn about a variety of volunteer opportunities at Westminster Towers, Safe Passage, Children’s Attention Home, and Hospice and Community Care. Light refreshments served. Admission is free. Registration not required. For information, contact Connie Byers at 803-328-5477
Reunions
▪ The Emmett Scott High School class of 1967 September Birthday fellowship dinner will be 5:30 p.m. Monday at Ruby Tuesday, 1410 Old Springdale Road, Rock Hill. The class will meet 11 a.m. Saturday to plan its 50th reunion at the Emmett Scott Center, Crawford Road.
▪ The Rock Hill High class of 1959 will meet for lunch and fellowship 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Golden Corral, Anderson Road. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome.
Support groups
▪ Affirmation of York County, a faith-based support group for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people, their families and friends, will meet at its new location, Epiphany Lutheran Church in Rock Hill. The group will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 2370 W. Main St. For information, call Ellen at 803-417-0954, Melissa at 803-547-6042, or email affirmationofyc@gmail.com.
▪ Alateen meets 8-9 p.m. Thursdays at Zoar Road Club, 14701 Thomas Road, Charlotte. Meetings are for two age groups: 6-12 and 13 and older. For information, call 803-547-2124 or 704-904-7834.
▪ Al-Anon meets 8 p.m. Mondays at Serenity Club, 209 Grayson Road, Rock Hill; noon Tuesdays at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill; 8 p.m. Mondays at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2955 S.C. 160, Fort Mill; and 8 p.m. Tuesdays in the house beside First Baptist Church, 121 Monroe White St., Fort Mill.
