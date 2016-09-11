Lancaster man dies in motorcycle wreck

A 50-year-old Lancaster man died Saturday when the motorcycle he was driving hit a manhole cover and he was thrown from the cycle, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The one-vehicle accident happened about 4:45 p.m. Saturday on Suttle Road near Port Side Drive, about 2.5 miles south of Lancaster, according to the patrol.
The Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading east on Suttle Road when it veered off the right side of the road, hit a manhole cover and overturned, the patrol said.
The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected and died at the scene.
The name of the victim was not immediately available.
