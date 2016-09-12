Biden visit will snarl traffic around CPCC, Charlotte Douglas airport mid morning

Traffic will be backed up around the Central Piedmont Community College as well as Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday morning due to a visit by Vice President Joe Biden to the campus.
Biden’s visit to the Overcash Building on Elizabeth Avenue will be at 11:15 a.m.
The airport sent out a notice mid morning that a traffic management program was in effect for security reasons. Travelers are advised to check with their airlines to see if there are departure delays.
Traffic around CPCC will also be tied up, particularly on Elizabeth Avenue, Charlottetowne Avenue and Kings Drive
Biden will deliver remarks at an event highlighting the Administration's investments to support community colleges and businesses that are working together to create pathways to the middle class, a release from the White House says.
After leaving Charlotte, Biden will head to South Carolina to deliver remarks at an event for South Carolina Congressional candidate Fran Person.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments