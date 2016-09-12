York County names new assistant county manager

York County Manager Bill Shanahan has hired Andrew Merriman as an Assistant County Manager. Merriman will begin work Monday, Sept. 19.
Merriman will serve alongside Assistant County Manager David Harmon. Merriman will oversee the following departments: Public Safety Communications, Emergency Management, Fire Safety, Ebenezer Park and Summer Feeding.
Merriman also will assist Shanahan in implementing policies as established by the County Council and assist other staff members in the preparation, review and monitoring of county operating and capital budgets.
“After an exceedingly competitive recruitment process, I‘m very confident that Andrew is the right person for the job,” said Shanahan. “His proven leadership skills and extensive knowledge of county operations will be a great asset to the Manager’s Office and York County.”
Merriman has 10 years of experience in local government. For the last four years, he’s served as the Assistant County Administrator for Aiken County where he has overseen the following departments: assessor, tax collector, planning and development, engineering, public works, solid waste, code enforcement, animal shelter, capital projects sales tax program and emergency management.
Merriman has also served as the City Manager of Bluefield, W. Va. from 2009-2012; and Assistant Town Manager/ Planning Director of Fort Mill from 2006-2009.
He received a master’s degree City and Regional Planning from Clemson University and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Psychology from Tusculum College in Greeneville, Tenn.
