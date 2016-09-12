Clinton recovering well, Biden says in Charlotte

After a weekend health scare, Hillary Clinton is doing well, Vice President Joe Biden said after arriving in Charlotte on Monday for a speech on education.
“I’ve had pneumonia,” Biden told Clinton campaign workers. “You take antibiotics and you rest a bit.”
Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, left a 9/11 memorial service early Sunday in New York and appeared faint. Later her doctor issued a statement saying she’d been diagnosed with pneumonia and had become dehydrated at the ceremony.
“She’s been transparent about her health,” Biden said. “So we’re in good shape.”
He added: “I’m encouraging her – if the doctor says take three days off, take six days off.”
Biden landed at about 10:20 a.m. and made a surprise appearance at a Clinton fourth’s campaign office in Charlotte on West Boulevard. He began speaking at 11:30 a.m. to an invitation-only audience in the Overcash Building at Central Piedmont Community College.
His speech focused on ways to improve the economy, which Biden said includes investing in infrastructure and education.
His speech was subdued. He did not mention Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump but criticized his party’s views.
“This is not your father’s Republican Party,” Biden said. “Republicans used to be leaders in investment in infrastructure, in transportation, ports, canals – all the things that made us who we are.”
Biden also praised CPCC as well other community colleges. His wife, Jill Biden, teaches at Northern Virginia Community College.
“We have to have the best educated and the highest skilled workforce in the world,” he said. “Any nation that out educates us will out compete us.”
He said the Democratic Party wants to improve access to early childhood education and to make college more affordable.
Biden said that today’s students will have numerous jobs and will have to be retrained for all of them.
“Whether you are a PhD engineer or a computer programmer – you will have to be constantly re-trained,” he said.
While in the area, Biden is also scheduled to speak at a political event in Fort Mill, S.C., for Democrat Fran Person. Person is a former Biden aide who is running this year in hopes of unseating U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-S.C.
