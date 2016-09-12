Photos: Vice President Joe Biden campaigns for Tega Cay Democrat and congressional candidate Fran Person during stops in Fort Mill and Rock Hill

Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with diners as he stops in at the Five & Dine in Rock Hill to campaign for Fran Person who is running against South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District incumbent Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian Land.
Jeff Sochko
Vice President Joe Biden poses for a photo with diners as he stops in at the Five & Dine in Rock Hill to campaign for Fran Person.
Vice President Joe Biden greets diners as he stops in at the Five & Dine in Rock Hill to campaign for Fran Person who is running against South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District incumbent Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian Land.
Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with diners as he stops in at the Five & Dine in Rock Hill to campaign for Fran Person who is running against South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District incumbent Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian Land.
Congressional candidate Fran Person and Vice President Joe Biden take a photo with Steve Moore and Melvin Poole during a campaign stop at the Five and Dine in Rock Hill Monday.
Vice President Joe Biden greets diners as he stops in at the Five & Dine in Rock Hill to campaign for Fran Person who is running against South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District incumbent Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian Land.
Vice President Joe Biden greets diners as he stops in at the Five & Dine in Rock Hill to campaign for Fran Person who is running against South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District incumbent Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian Land. W.T. “Dub” Massey of the Friendship Nine is pictured at right.
Vice President Joe Biden greets Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols, right, at the Five & Dine in Rock Hill to campaign for Fran Person, left, who is running against South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District incumbent Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian Land.
The motorcade makes its way through Fort Mill on Monday.
Vice President Joe Biden orders a milkshake from Jessica Brazell during a stop at the Five & Dine in Rock Hill on Monday.
Vice President Joe Biden stands with Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols and Fran Person who is running against South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District incumbent Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian Land.
Vice President Joe Biden greets diners at the Five & Dine in Rock Hill on Monday.
Vice President Joe Biden greets diners as he stops in at the Five & Dine in Rock Hill to campaign for Fran Person, right, who is running against South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District incumbent Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian Land.
Vice President Joe Biden takes a photo with Mickey Suber during a stop in at the Five & Dine in Rock Hill.
Vice President Joe Biden enjoys a milkshake at the Five & Dine in Rock Hill on Monday.
Vice President Joe Biden talks to reporters as he stops in at the Five & Dine in Rock Hill to campaign for Fran Person who is running against South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District incumbent Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian Land.
Vice President Joe Biden and Democratic congressional candidate Fran Person of Tega Cay pose with the staff at the Five & Dine in Rock Hill.
Vice President Joe Biden’s motorcade stops on East Main Street in downtown Rock Hill on Monday.
Vice President Joe Biden shakes Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols hand during a stop at the Five and Dine in Rock Hill.
Vice President Joe Biden stops at the Five & Dine in Rock Hill to campaign for Fran Person who is running against South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District incumbent Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian Land.
