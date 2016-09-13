York County confirms second travel-related case of Zika

Officials are reporting the second confirmed travel-related case of Zika virus in York County.
The York County Office of Emergency Management said Monday that the case involved a person who traveled outside of the country.
According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, there have been 48 travel-associated Zika cases reported in the state as of Monday.
York County Emergency Management Director Chuck Haynes was unavailable for comment Tuesday morning.
The release said county and state officials are working to ensure the safety of York County citizens and laid out a number of ways to help prevent the spread of Zika.
The release said York County officials will begin conducting mosquito control efforts in the Hickory Grove area, with spraying to begin around sunset Sept. 13.
A contractor will use a back pack with a synthetic pyrethroid to suppress the mosquito population.
Bee keepers in the area are encouraged to protect their hives. Meanwhile, DHEC is to conduct a public education campaign in the affected area.
DHEC lists the common symptoms of Zika as fever, rash, joint pain, conjunctivitis, muscle pain and headache.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
How to protect yourself
▪ Drain, fill or eliminate sites with standing water
▪ Empty or throw away containers that have standing water
▪ Keep mosquitoes outside: Use air conditioning or make sure that you repair them or use window/door screens
▪ Avoid exposure to mosquitoes during dawn, dusk, twilight hours or night. Wear long-sleeved shirts and paints.
▪ Wear insect repellent
For more information about the Zika virus, call 1-800-868-0404 or visit www.scdhec.gov.
For details about mosquito control efforts, please contact York County Emergency Management at 803-326-2300.
