Smothered and covered: Fort Mill Waffle House opens Wednesday

The wait for smothered and covered hashbrowns and a jukebox playing Willie Nelson is over.
The restaurant opens at 7 a.m., said Kelly Thrasher, a spokesperson for Waffle House.
The answer to when it will close is easy: never. Waffle House is open 24 hours a day.
The legendary chain of all night, open every day and night of the year, including Christmas, is found in dozens of states including the Midwest and Southwest. But it started in the South in Georgia.
Fort Mill is the fastest growing area of York County. The restaurant is at the corner of U.S. 21 and Regent Parkway.
Waffle House already has restaurants in Rock Hill, Lake Wylie and York.
