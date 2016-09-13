York Co. Arts Council seeking help to put shows ‘on the road’

1:09 Joe Biden orders milkshake and tips a twenty Pause

1:28 Joe Biden talks politics at site of Rock Hill civil rights protests

1:30 Widow, Rolling Thunder wave American flags on Fort Mill bridge

1:40 Chester Co. firefighters and rescuers gather at Richburg service

1:47 Teddy Bear Clinic held to fix ailing toys, raise money for Fort Mill animal shelter

1:01 $5,000 'neat engineering feat' water bike makes debut on Lake Wylie

1:44 Making Sept. 11 personal for students who are too young to remember it

1:13 World War II veterans awarded 'beautiful piece of art' in Indian Land

1:35 City of York remembers victims, heroes of Sept. 11 at ceremony

2:10 Family member of woman killed in Rock Hill crash says suspect's apology 'a little late'

1:17 Accused hash oil dealer talks to York County judge