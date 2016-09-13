Fort Mill suds: Brewery, restaurant coming to Main Street

Main Street in downtown Fort Mill, a focus of the town’s redevelopment efforts, will soon have a brewery and restaurant.
In the 200 block of Main Street, Kuester Commercial Real Estate announced Tuesday it has filed intent plans for a brewery on more than 3,000 square feet, according to a statement issued by Kuester.
Will Bigham, owner of Flying Biscuit Cafe and other restaurants, will lease two other properties for a restaurant concept, the statement said.
The Knife Shop, Hayden Hills Photography, and Dave’s Comics had been in the three sites.
The total of more than 6,000 square feet of space for the downtown Main Street project should be finished by late 2016 or early next year, Kuester said. The company is also refitting the Old Centre Theatre on Main Street a block down the hill.
The brewery would be the first in downtown Fort Mill. Full Spectrum Brewing Co. just west of the town limits off S.C. 160, opened in 2015 in the rapidly growing Fort Mill area.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments