Driver killed in Lancaster County crash hit head-on by pickup, troopers say

Three vehicles were involved in the Wednesday crash in Lancaster County that killed a 69-year-old woman, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 10:25 a.m. on S.C. 9 at Earnhardt Drive, about 8 miles west of Pageland, according to Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the Highway Patrol. Norma Moree, 69, from Pageland, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 2002 GMC pickup driven by a Kershaw woman was traveling east on S.C. 9 when the truck drifted left of center, sideswiping a west-bound tractor trailer and hitting Moree’s 2011 Toyota Camry head-on, Miller said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was injured and taken by ambulance Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster, Miller said. The driver of the pickup was entrapped and had to be extricated. She was taken by helicopter to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.
All three drivers were wearing seat belts, Miller said. There was no word on charges, and the crash remains under investigation.
