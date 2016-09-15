Former Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannon reportedly released from prison

Multiple media outlets are reporting that former Charlotte mayor Patrick Cannon has been released from federal prison.
Cannon served half of his 44-month prison sentence for corruption, and is scheduled to return immediately to his hometown for an uncertain future as the first mayor in the city to be convicted of corruption.
The 49-year-old Democrat will spend the final four months of his punishment in familiar surroundings – within the walls of the south Charlotte home he shared with his wife and two children.
Cannon’s release follows almost two years in a West Virginia minimum-security federal prison camp. But he will still not be a free man.
For the next four months, the former mayor likely will wear a monitoring device on his ankle and can leave his house only for work, medical reasons or church. He has to report to his probation officers shortly after his arrival and he and his home are subject to spot checks by authorities.
He must find a job and “support his dependents and meet other family responsibilities.” If he violates this or any of the other 25 stipulations attached to his case, Cannon can be taken back into the custody of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons for the remainder of his 44-month term.
Cannon will remain a federal inmate until Jan. 25 when he begins two more years of supervised release. His original sentence included a $10,000 fine and some $50,000 in restitution, the latter covering the amount of bribes he took from undercover FBI agents over a 13-month period ending with his March 2014 arrest. Court documents say the restitution was paid in full about a month after Cannon entered prison.
Public records indicate Cannon still owes more than $11,116 to the Internal Revenue Service.
‘A difficult road’
Cannon resigned as mayor hours after his arrest. After pleading guilty three months later, Cannon entered Morgantown Federal Correctional Institution on Nov. 18, 2014. While there, he was treated for a drinking problem he reportedly developed after his arrest. Completion of the program cut a year off his sentence. He also worked a variety of prison jobs.
While federal prisons abolished parole years ago, inmates can qualify for a series of incentives to cut their time.
Former Charlotte Mayor Richard Vinroot said he believes in rehabilitation and second chances but says Cannon has brought shame to himself, his family and friends, and his city.
“I don’t know what he’s going to do, but it will be a difficult road,” said Vinroot, who was mayor when Cannon became the youngest man ever elected to the Charlotte City Council. “The real difficulty is confronting friends and confronting society. ... It will be even worse for his family. You walk into a movie theater and people will be whispering. ‘There’s Patrick Cannon. An ex-con.’ ”
The Rev. Ricky Woods, pastor of First Baptist Church-West, one of the city’s most prominent African American congregations, says he hopes Cannon is given the chance by his hometown to make things right.
“From a faith perspective, we believe in redemption, and that’s a wonderful way to approach this story,” Woods said. “First of all, he has paid his debt. That issue has been addressed. And as he returns to his home and the city that he loves, what opportunities will be extended to him? I hope there will be people there to pick him up.”
Cannon, he said, must also own up to his mistakes.
“There’s another part of redemption on how you make it better for the people who were hurt, who were disappointed. What can you do to make things right with them?”
‘I failed’
Cannon was the subject of a wide-ranging FBI sting in which undercover agents paid him almost $50,000 in bribes, gave him access to a luxury SouthPark apartment and flew him and his wife to Las Vegas. In return, according to court documents, Cannon agreed to use his influence around City Hall to fast-track planning and permit requirements.
Cannon also was kept on virtual retainer for Charlotte strip club magnate David “Slim” Baucom, who paid Cannon for government favors, documents say. When the city’s light rail extension threatened a Baucom strip club in north Charlotte, Cannon interceded.
Baucom did not reply to an email this week seeking comment.
“Hopefully, you did not destroy Charlotte’s image, but you have seriously tarnished Charlotte’s image,” U.S. District Judge Frank Whitney told Cannon at his sentencing. “You’re a good man, a very good man, but you have made serious mistakes.”
Cannon expressed remorse and asked for forgiveness. “I failed as a father,” he said. “I failed as a husband. I failed as a servant leader. I failed as a citizen.”
His prosecutor, former U.S. Attorney Anne Tompkins, later picked up the thread. “Mr. Cannon,” she said, “betrayed us all.”
Cannon, who will turn 50 in late November, remains a polarizing figure. His populist, constituent-service driven style earned him four terms on city council. He was elected mayor in November 2013, even as the FBI quietly pressed on with its investigation.
In February that year, he took a briefcase containing $20,000 in bribes during a meeting in the mayor’s office, and solicited a kickback of more than $1 million. Federal prosecutors agreed not to prosecute him for the larger amount in return for his guilty plea.
Former City Manager Ron Carlee, whose administration was rocked by Cannon’s arrest and the FBI probe of further corruption at city hall, now questions if Cannon’s punishment was too harsh.
On his last birthday, 435 people offered good wishes on Cannon’s Facebook page while dozens others posted cards and tidings. In two months, when his birthday rolls around again, Cannon will be wearing an ankle bracelet, but he will be celebrating at home.
